Jason Davis Dies: ‘Recess’ Voice Actor Was 35

Jason Davis, a former child star who later became voice actor on the Disney Channel animated series Recess, died Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 35.

On Recess, Davis voiced the character of Mikey Blumberg from 1997-2001 during the show’s six-season run. In addition to his voice work, he appeared in a string of films when he was a child, including Rush Hour, Beverly Hills Ninja and Mafia!, according to his IMDb page.

Davis’ cause of death was not yet known. He co-founded Cure Addiction Now, which helps fund research for people suffering from substance abuse, and had been open about his own struggles with substance abuse.

Davis was the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and late studio chief Marvin Davis.

His grandfather bought 20th Century Fox in 1981. Four years later, the oilman sold the company to Rupert Murdoch. Marvin also owned the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Jason Davis is survived by his brothers Brandon and Alexander, along with two half-sisters, Isabella and Mariella Rickel.