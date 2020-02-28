Janina Gavankar To Star In ‘Echo’ NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Janina Gavankar has been cast as the female lead in Echo, NBC’s drama pilot from JJ Bailey, Davis Entertainment and Universal Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Bailey, Echo is a high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past … in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Gavankar will play Mel Goodwin, a police officer who’s driven and eager to prove herself.

Bailey executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox.

Gavankar has been recurring on Apple’s The Morning Show as Alison Namazi, co-host on TMS’s weekend edition. Her notable TV series roles also include stints on The Mysteries Of Laura, Sleepy Hollow, True Blood and The League. She next co-stars opposite Ben Affleck in the feature The Way Back. Gavankar is repped by APA and Thruline.