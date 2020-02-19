Janet McTeer To Star In ‘The President Is Missing’ Pilot At Showtime

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe, Tony and Olivier Award winner Janet McTeer (Ozark) has been cast as a lead opposite David Oyelowo in The President Is Missing, Showtime’s drama pilot based on the novel by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson from Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham.

McTeer is a series regular in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s Ozark, which has been completed, after recurring in Season 2. No one would comment, but her casting in The President Is Missing as a main series regular raises questions about her future on Ozark beyond Season 3.

In The President Is Missing pilot, a powerless and politically aimless vice president (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes president halfway into his administration’s first term when President Jillian Stroud goes missing, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

McTeer will play Carolyn Brock, President Stroud’s Chief of Staff. Carolyn is the powerful, devoted and abrasive political gatekeeper who enables Stroud to maintain her public image.

In addition to Oyelowo, McTeer joins fellow series regulars Paul Adelstein, Medina Senghore and Gina Gallego.

The President Is Missing is executive produced by Christopher McQuarrie and Heather McQuarrie, Peckham, Clinton, Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo and co-executive produced by Jillian Share for Invisible Ink Productions. Peckham is writing the adaptation.

In addition to Ozark, McTeer’s TV credits include Jessica Jones, Sorry for Your Loss, and Into the Storm, which garnered her an Emmy nomination. Her international theater credits include the 2018 world premiere of Bernhardt/Hamlet (Tony nomination), A Doll’s House (Tony Award), Les Liaisons Dangereuses and The Taming of the Shrew. On the film side, McTeer received best actress Oscar nominations for Albert Nobbs and Tumbleweeds, which also earned her a Golden Globe Award. Other feature credits include The Exception, Maleficent, Angelica and Paint It Black, which she also exec-produced. McTeer is repped by MGMT. Entertainment and UK’s Curtis Brown.