Ja’Net DuBois Remembered By Janet Jackson, BernNadette Stanis And Norman Lear

Ja’Net DuBois is being remembered by her former co-workers for bringing “light” to the set of Good Times.

DuBois, who played Willona Woods on the 1970s sitcom, passed away Tuesday at her home in Glendale, California. She was 74.

As news of the actress and singer’s death spread, members of the Good Times family — including Janet Jackson who portrayed her adopted daughter “Penny” Woods — shared touching tributes.

“I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away,” Jackson began. “I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment. I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories.”

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans on the series, remembered her former co-star with a video tribute on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace Ja’Net DuBois. We had so many wonderful memories on Good Times,” Stanis said in the video.

Norman Lear, who executive produced Good Times, noted that DuBois co-wrote and sang the show’s iconic theme song.

“Ja’Net DuBois was all light and will be missed. I love that she wrote the theme song for her passing, ‘Movin’ on Up,'” Lear shared on Instagram.

Viola Davis, who appeared in the Good Times remake as part of the ABC’s December special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, also paid tribute to DuBois with a photo of them together on set.

“Oh man!!! Just saw you! What a pleasure it was to meet you. You shaped so much of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja’net DuBois! RIP,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

Oh man!!! Just saw you! What a pleasure it was to meet you. You shaped so much of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja’net DuBois! RIP💔 pic.twitter.com/tiEGNn9dVO — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 19, 2020

The Pan African Film Festival, which DuBois helped found and is currently underway this week in Los Angeles, said the Hollywood veteran will be missed.

“The PAFF family is heartbroken at the passing of our festival co-founder, award-winning actress, singer and dancer Ja’net DuBois,” the festival said in a statement. “Our hearts are with her loved ones and fans all over the world.”