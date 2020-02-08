Jane Fonda’s ‘Fire Drill Friday’ Brings Out The Stars For Downtown L.A. Climate Change Protest

Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda, 82, leads her Fire Drill Fridays rally, calling for action to address climate change at Los Angeles City Hall Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. A half-century after throwing her attention-getting celebrity status into Vietnam War protests, Fonda is now doing the same in a U.S. climate movement where the average age is 18. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

It’s Oscar weekend in Hollywood. So, naturally, any protests had to have star power to cut through the noise, and so they did.

Jane Fonda brought her “Fire Drill Friday” climate change demonstrations to Los Angeles for the first time today. Fonda has been one of the more visible protesters in similar Washington, D.C. demonstrations, being arrested several times for her activism.

Fonda has been joined by some stars in Washington, notably Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen. But she brought the stars out in force for the protest in downtown Los Angeles. Phoenix made another appearance, and was joined by Norman Lear, Rooney Mara, Kate Mara, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, Bonnie Wright, June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer.

The West Coast version of Fire Drill Fridays plans to make these protests a monthly occurrence. Fonda is working on the seventh and final season of her comedy series, Grace and Frankie, and needs to be here to serve that program. Thus, she’s shifting from the nation’s capital to Los Angeles.

“This is so important when celebrities are willing to use their platform to call attention to the climate crisis,” Fonda said at the rally, inviting her guest stars up to the stage. “So let’s give them a big round of applause.”

The 97-year-old Lear drew laughter when he noted, “I have been enjoying and living off of the planet longer than anybody here. I want a planet, and I want a safe planet for the six kids that brighten my life, and the four grandchildren behind them. … I don’t have a hero … more important to me and to them than Jane Fonda.”

The West Coast versions of Fire Drill Fridays will head to Wilmington in March, with Bakersfield and Sacramento also on the schedule.