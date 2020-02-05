Click to Skip Ad
Jamie Foxx To Be Feted At The 2020 ABFF Honors

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MJ Photos/Shutterstock (10505001cg) Jamie Foxx 'Just Mercy' film celebration, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 Dec 2019
Shutterstock

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, currently being lauded for his performance in Warner Bros’ Just Mercy, will receive the Excellence in the Arts Award at the upcoming 2020 American Black Film Festival Honors, set for February 23 in Los Angeles. The award honors a contemporary artist whose stellar work has received critical acclaim.

He’ll be joining previously announced honorees at the fourth annual ABFF Honors including Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. who will receive the Hollywood Legacy Award, Emmy winner Lena Waithe with the Industry Renaissance Award, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo with the Rising Star Award, and HBO’s The Wire with the Classic Television Award.

Comedian and actor Deon Cole is hosting the event, which celebrates excellence in motion picture and television, saluting black culture by recognizing individuals who have made distinguished contributions to American entertainment through their work as well as those who champion diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

