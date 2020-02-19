James Wolk To Headline NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’ Drama Pilot From Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner & Matt Reeves

James Wolk (Watchmen) has been tapped as the lead in the NBC drama pilot Ordinary Joe, from House alums Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner, The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves, his 6th & Idaho banner and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion. The choices he makes upon graduation from college change the trajectory of his life and the results of his decisions are seen in parallel time.

Friend and Lerner executive produce with 6th & Idaho’s Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, and Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment. 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Wolk most recently recurred in HBO’s Watchmen. He previously co-starred on the first season of CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story, recurred on Amazon’s Goliath and toplined CBS’ summer drama series Zoo. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.