James Corden’s Fulwell73 Appoints Johnny Moore As COO & CFO

Fulwell73, the production co behind The Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke and feature doc Bros: After The Screaming Stops, has named Johnny Moore as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Taking up his position immediately, Moore will driving the company’s financial and operational performance and ongoing growth globally as it plots continued expansion.

He joins from his most recent role as COO at VFX and creative content studios The Mill, prior to then he spent more than 20 years at Sky, where as director of operations he was instrumental in the growth of Now TV.

At Fulwell, Moore will report to Manging Partner Leo Pearlman. The company is in production on its first narrative feature, Cinderella, based on an original idea from Corden, with Sony Pictures.

Pearlman founded the company in 2005 with Ben Winston, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner. The Late Late Show host James Corden joined in 2017 as a full partner.