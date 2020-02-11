James Bobin In Talks To Direct ‘Clue’ Movie At 20th Century

Mandatory Credit: Photo by NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10349260az) James Bobin arrives for the premiere of 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' at the Regal Cinemas LA Live in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 July 2019. The movie opens in the USA on 09 August 2019. Premiere of Dora and the Lost City of Gold, in Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jul 2019

James Bobin is in talks to direct Clue, the live-action feature adaptation of the Hasbro board game in the works at 20th Century Studios with Ryan Reynolds aboard. The Disney-run studio had previously been in talks with Jason Bateman to direct and act in the movie, but that is no longer the case.

Reynolds remains attached to Clue via his Maximum Effort production company, which is developing and producing with Hasbro’s film division Allspark Pictures. It also remains a possible starring vehicle for him.

Reynolds made a three-year producing deal at then-20th Century Fox in early 2019 off the success of the two Deadpool movies. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first Deadpool film, penned the script for Clue.

Bateman in December signed on to direct Shut In, the New Line thriller from first-time scribe Melanie Toast, moving on from Clue as it would have been too much for him to get it done and get back to his Netflix series Ozark. He won an Emmy in the fall for directing that series, on which he stars with Laura Linney and Julia Garner and which launches its Season 3 in March.

Bobin most recently directed Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold. He previously helmed two Muppets movies and Alice Through the Looking Glass at Disney.