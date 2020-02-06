Jameela Jamil Joins Organization In Fight Against “Sizeism” In Entertainment

Jameela Jamil has joined with Women of Color Unite (WOCU) to combat sizeism in the entertainment business.

Jamil, who wrapped up her role in The Good Place last week and has been cast in HBO Max’s ballroom vogue competition, Legendary, is the founder of I Weigh, a platform that explores social issues, including the representation of marginalized groups.

The two groups will host a panel on Sizeism, to be held in early May at Soho House, West Hollywood. The panel will focus on the unfair treatment of women in entertainment based on their size. The discussion will unwrap the impact of sizeism, and what actions must be taken to combat the issue.

Women of Color Unite (WOCU), is a 501c3 non-profit founded by producer and advocate, Cheryl L. Bedford. Comprised of over 1k women of color, the organization advocates against discrimination based on gender, race, age, size, sexual orientation or disability. It is a social action organization focused on fair access, fair treatment and fair pay for women of color in all aspects of the entertainment and media industries.