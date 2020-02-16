‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical In New York Evacuated After Possible Pepper Spray Incident

A matinee performance of “Jagged Little Pill” was halted Saturday in New York City, following reports of a substance being sprayed inside the theatre where the musical was taking place.

According to WNBC television, crews from the New York Fire Department responded to the Broadhurst Theatre around 4:15 p.m., after someone released a substance believed to be pepper spray.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the orchestra section of the facility. Two people were treated at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

Several attendees posted pictures and video on Twitter showing the confusion as they filed out of the theatre into the cold weather.

“Fun times at the #jaggedlittlepill matinee when the show was stopped and the whole theater was evacuated because someone sprayed pepper spray,” tweeted attendee Emily Hahn at 4:28 p.m. ET.

Fun times at the #jaggedlittlepill matinee when the show was stopped and the whole theater was evacuated because someone sprayed pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/bHtLvMmzKA — Emily Hahn (@EHahnMD) February 15, 2020

Another theatergoer posted a picture of first responders outside the facility and included the caption: “Isn’t it ironic, don’t you think? #jaggedlittlepill. Show cancelled.”

Someone else shared video of a line of ambulances and included the caption: “And that’s on pepper spray #jaggedlittlepill.”

Once authorities cleared the facility, ticket holders were told their money would be refunded.

“Jagged Little Pill” features music from singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. Directed by Diane Paulus, the show opened in December 2019.