Jacqueline Durran Nabs Second Career Oscar Award For Costume Design For ‘Little Women’

Jacqueline Durran took home the Oscar for Costume Design for her work in Little Women, beating out costume designers for The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This comes after recently picking up the BAFTA award for Best Costume Design.

This win marks Durran’s second Oscar after she won in 2012 for the Joe Wright-directed film, Anna Karenina. She also recently picked up the BAFTA

“I’m indebted to a lot of people,” Durran said while onstage accepting her work. She mentioned the film’s team including the cast and producer Amy Pascal as well as her family for enabling her “to be a working mother.”

To close, she made sure to thank Little Women helmer Greta Gerwig. “She was an inspiration to all of us with her courage.” You can watch her speech below.

It’s worth noting that the Academy tends to favor period costume pictures and all of the films of this year’s nominees are set in distinct periods.