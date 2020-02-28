Jacqueline Bisset Joins Amazon Film ‘Birds of Paradise’; Lance Gross To Star In ‘Dutch’; Vernon Davis In ‘Red Winter’- Film Briefs

Golden Globes winner Jacqueline Bisset (Dancing on the Edge) has joined the cast of Birds of Paradise from Amazon Studios and Anonymous Content. Sarah Adina Smith wrote and is directing the film, which is based on the novel, Bright Burning Stars, by A.K. Small. The pic, starring Kristine Froseth and Diana Silvers, is set at a prestigious ballet school in Paris, where the new girl (Silvers) befriends a grieving dance prodigy (Froseth) as the dancers compete for the school’s ultimate prize: to receive a contract to join the Parisian Opera’s ballet company. As the pressure mounts and the girls are pushed to their physical and emotional limits, their bond is tested and they’re forced to ask themselves just how far they are willing to go to win. Anonymous’ Trevor Adley and Dara Gordon and Everything is Everything’s Jonako Donley are producing the film, which is currently shooting in Budapest. Bisset is repped by Framework Entertainment.

Lance Gross, best known for his role in Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, will star in Dutch, an indie that Preston Whitmore II wrote and directed, based on the NY Times bestseller by Teri woods. The pic focused on James Bernard Jr., a.k.a. Dutch, who has become the most dangerous criminal in New Jersey. From his early skill as a car thief, Dutch recognized the opportunity to rule the streets and he seized it. With both the protection and respect of the Mafia, Dutch becomes the most terrifying force on the streets. District Attorney Anthony Jacobs is determined to take down Dutch and his crew, and he’s confident that his witnesses will testify against them. Macy Gray, Jeremy Meeks, Micheal Blackson, OT Genis Mellissa Williams, James Hyde co-star. Manny Halley produced the pic, which is expected to hit theatres sometime this summer. Gross, who is set to guest star in the final two episodes of the current 10th season of CBS’ Hawaii Five-O, is repped by WME, Goodmanagement, and attorney Neil Meyer.

Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis will star opposite actress Ashley A. Williams in the Supremacy Films thriller, Red Winter, which is being directed by Steven C. Pitts. Shooting is currently taking place in Denver. Written by John Prescott, the story centers around Carla Andrews (Williams) a young, beautiful, woman in her early thirties who was taught at a young age to embrace chaos with heightened survival skills. Carla, Daniel (Davis), her father, and a friend are stranded in a deadly Colorado winter blizzard after a snowmobile trip turns disastrous. Carla and Daniel’s relationship is put through the test during sub-zero temperatures as they are pushed to the ultimate in the do-or-die scenario. Rockmund Dunbar, Doris Morgado, Karon J. Riley, Roberto Sanchez, and Luis Dasilva also co-star in the thriller. Errol Sadler, Colin Floom and Marcus Smoot are producing the project. Davis, who appeared in Wes Miller’s 2019 western thriller, Hell on the Border, and the Baywatch movie with Dwayne Johnson, is repped by Invertix Management, UTA, and Fox Rothschild.