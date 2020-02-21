Jack Cutmore-Scott To Star In CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Jury Duty’

EXCLUSIVE: Deception star Jack Cutmore-Scott will lead the ensemble cast of Jury Duty (fka We the Jury), CBS’ hybrid half-hour comedy pilot from 9JKL co-creator Dana Klein, writer Stephanie Darrow, UK producer Big Talk Productions and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Klein and Darrow based on a British format, in Jury Duty, a group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict….and they can’t even agree on lunch.

Cutmore-Scott will play John ‘Hutty’ Huttman, a charismatic natural leader and winner in every way, who isn’t happy about being made an alternate juror, so he’s going to make it fun for himself.

Jury Duty was based on the British format We the Jury, created by stand-up comedian James Acaster and originally piloted on BBC Two. Klein and Darrow executive produce the CBS pilot with Acaster, and Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice for Big Talk.

English actor Cutmore-Scott has played the lead of two U.S. TV series, Fox comedy Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life and ABC drama Deception. In features, he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and will next be seen in Nolan’s Tenet. Cutmore-Scott, whose credits also include Kingsman: The Secret Service and indie Bad Match, is repped by UTA, Management 360 and 42 in London.