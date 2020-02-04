Iowa Caucuses: Networks Count Down To The Start Of Voting

After a year of presidential campaigning, primary debates and town halls, Iowa voters finally arrived at caucus sites to cast actual votes in the 2020 race.

All day long, news networks reported from throughout the state, albeit with little to say other than the countdown to the actual event, being held in hundreds of precincts across the state.

CNN was up with an entrance poll result at 7:38 p.m. ET, just as voters around Iowa were filing into hundreds of sites across the state. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden as the early leaders.

Earlier in the day, the network reported from a number of satellite caucuses, or special votes for those who are out of state or out of the country. But correspondents and anchors cautioned that at such an early point, not much should be read into it.

A lot of attention of media was focused on the Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines, and for good reason. The site is connected to a convention space set aside as a filing center and stand up space. Supporters chanted their candidates’ names as they began to organize into groups for the vote count. Sanders backers even did a chant where they spelled out his first name, “B-E-R-N-I-E,” ala a cheerleading squad.

Sanders, who has been gaining ground in recent polls, left Washington on Monday afternoon to head to Des Moines for the night. “I’m on my way to Iowa,” he said to reporters outside the Capitol. His caucus night party is being held in a convenient location: At a Holiday Inn next to the airport.

Just as the caucuses were about to begin, the site Five Thirty Eight reported the results of one of the final polls, the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, that was spiked at the last minute on Saturday after Buttigieg’s campaign reported that one respondent was not given his name as a potential choice. The results showed Sanders with 22%, Warren with 18%, Buttigieg with 16% and Biden with 13%.