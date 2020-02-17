Insight TV To Livestream Dance Music Festival Tomorrowland & Strikes Carriage Deals

Tomorrowland Winter, one of the largest dance music festivals in the world, is to be livestreamed via Insight TV.

It marks the first time that the winter edition of the festival, which takes place in France’s Alpe de’Huez Grand Domain Ski Resort and features artists including Afrojack and Charlotte De Witte, is being livestreamed. Insight TV will stream performances from the Tomorrowland MainStage live in 4K UHD and HD and viewers can watch live across all of Insight TV’s linear and digital platforms in the U.S. and around the world from Wednesday March 18 to Friday March 20. Additionally, viewers will able to see exclusive footage from the festival across multiple social and online platforms.

This comes after InsightTV struck new carriage deals in the U.S. The adventure sports and lifestyle programming broadcaster struck agreements with fuboTV and Service Electric Cable and Communications. The HD channel will be available via fuboTV’s Adventure Plus package, while Service Electric, which has 10,000 4K set top boxes throughout Pennsylvania, will make the channel available from the start of March.

“In this competitive environment, we have the advantage of being leaders in the production and distribution of high-quality 4K UHD and HD content and millennial-focused channels,” said Mark Romano, VP Americas, Insight TV. “Now, with our partnership with Tomorrowland, we are adding the ability to deliver live streams from some of the most relevant and exciting events in the world. fuboTV and Service Electric viewers are just getting introduced to our content and are in for an unforgettable experience on Insight TV.”

“Insight TV is a perfect fit for fuboTV’s adventure-loving subscribers and a great compliment to our sports programming,” added Mihir Shah, Senior Director, Content Strategy and Analysis, fuboTV. “We’re very excited to be able to offer subscribers even more of this kind of high-quality content, and with the forthcoming live stream of Tomorrowland in HD, we are able to provide a really unique, exhilarating TV event.”