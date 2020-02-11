‘Insecure’ & ‘The First Purge’s Y’lan Noel To Star In ‘A Lot Of Nothing’ Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Y’lan Noel (Insecure, The First Purge) has been tapped to star in A Lot Of Nothing, the directorial debut feature from Mo McRae.

The Mansa Productions thriller, which was co-written by McRae and Sarah Kelly Kaplan, follows a couple living in a Los Angeles suburb who are compelled to take dangerous actions when they discover their next-door neighbor is the police officer that just murdered an unarmed motorist.

Noel, who will soon be seen in Universal’s Stella Meghie-helmed romance drama, The Photograph, will play the husband James Franklin, whose wife, Vanessa, takes vigilante justice into her own hands.

Filming is slated to commence in the spring. Inny Clemons, McRae, Anonymous Content, Mansa Productions founder Kellon Akeem, and Jason Tamasco of Bad Idea are producing the project. Executive producers are David Oyelowo, Mansa’s Yandy Smith, Kim Hodgert and Nina Soriano of Anonymous Content as well as Zak Kristofek of Bad Idea and Ethan Lazar.

