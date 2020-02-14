‘Insatiable’ Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons

There will be no third season for Insatiable. Netflix has canceled the dark, twisted revenge comedy starring Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano after two seasons. Milano revealed the cancellation decision to a fan on Twitter earlier this month.

Insatiable started as a 2017 CW pilot before landing a Netflix series order. The news of its demise comes on the heels of Netflix also canceling another series that had originated as a busted broadcast pilot, Soundtrack, after one season, as the streamer seems to be pulling away from that business model. Netflix also pulled the plug on Designated Survivor after producing one additional season beyond the series’ two that had been originally made for ABC. On the bright side, Netflix is in talks for another installment of Lucifer beyond its upcoming fifth and “final” season.

At the onset, Insatiable courted controversy with its premise, sparking accusations of “body-shaming”. But it also attracted strong viewership — judging by available streaming data — securing a renewal for a second season which wrapped in October.

Insatiable centered on Patty (Ryan). For years, she has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself. Cast also included Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi and Sarah Colonna.

Creator Lauren Gussis executive produced with Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim.

Here is Milano’s tweet about the cancellation: