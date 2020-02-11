Indie Film Producer Low Spark Launches TV Division With First-Look Deal At CBS Television Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Indie film producer and financier Low Spark is moving into television with the launch of a new TV division, which has struck a first-look deal at CBS Television Studios.

Low Spark Television is a division of Low Spark Entertainment, the Cleveland, Ohio and Los Angeles based parent company of Low Spark Films, which specializes in the production and financing of feature films for the worldwide market. The company, led by producer Tyler Davidson, has produced such indie features as Take Shelter, The Kings of Summer, Galveston, The Signal, Compliance, My Blind Brother, and The Land.

“CBS Television Studios shares our love for bold, original storytelling, and we couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to work with their stellar team, bringing the skills and relationships we have homed in indie film to television,” said Low Spark in a statement.

Low Spark is repped by ICM Partners.