Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

AOC To Get Congressional Challenge From CNBC Anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Dee Rees To Adapt & Direct New 'Porgy And Bess' Movie At MGM

Read the full story

Indie Film Producer Low Spark Launches TV Division With First-Look Deal At CBS Television Studios

ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Indie film producer and financier Low Spark is moving into television with the launch of a new TV division, which has struck a first-look deal at CBS Television Studios.

Low Spark Television is a division of Low Spark Entertainment, the Cleveland, Ohio and Los Angeles based parent company of Low Spark Films, which specializes in the production and financing of feature films for the worldwide market. The company, led by producer Tyler Davidson, has produced such indie features as Take Shelter, The Kings of Summer, Galveston, The Signal, Compliance, My Blind Brother, and The Land.

“CBS Television Studios shares our love for bold, original storytelling, and we couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to work with their stellar team, bringing the skills and relationships we have homed in indie film to television,” said Low Spark in a statement.

Low Spark is repped by ICM Partners.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad