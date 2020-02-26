‘Indiana Jones 5’: James Mangold In Early Talks To Take Over Directing Chair From Steven Spielberg

Deadine has confirmed that the Ford v. Ferrari, two time Oscar nominated filmmaker is in early negotiations to direct Disney’s Indiana Jones 5. Steven Spielberg will still be involved as a hands-on producer.

Courtesy

The move continues to show Disney’s support of Mangold who has had a great career at 20th Century Fox with hits like Logan, the Oscar-winning Walk the Line, Knight and Day and of course, The Wolverine. Already, Mangold is attached to two projects at Disney’s Searchlight, a Bob Dylan project starring Timothee Chalamet, and a feature adaptation of the Don Winslow bestseller The Force with Matt Damon at 20th Century Studios. Magnold’s Ford v Ferrari was one of the few original IP adult movies that busted out at the box office last year with over $225M WW, two Oscar wins (editing and sound editing) and four noms including Best Picture.

Similar to how Spielberg passed the torch for Jurassic World to Colin Trevorrow, he’s doing the same here with handing the reigns of Indiana Jones over to Mangold.

Harrison Ford is still attached to Indy 5. The release date for the fifthquel remains July 9, 2021 with Jonathan Kasdan penning the screenplay, after David Koepp departed the project. Through four movies, the Indiana Jones franchise has racked up close to $2 billion at the global box office. The last movie, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull was released 12 years ago by Paramount and repped the franchise and Spielberg’s (as director) best domestic opening with $100.1M. Variety had the news.