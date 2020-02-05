IMDb TV Grabs Streaming Rights To Disney TV Titles Like ‘Desperate Housewives’

IMDb TV, the free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Amazon, has acquired rights to more than 20 scripted TV titles controlled by Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International division.

The roster of shows whose exclusive free streaming rights will be controlled by IMDb includes Desperate Housewives, My So-Called Life, White Collar, The Glades and. In the coming months, Lost, Malcolm in the Middle and Ally McBeal will start streaming on IMDb. Some, but not all of the shows, will have their free streaming exclusives on IMDb.

In conjunction with the 10th year anniversary of the Lost finale, fans will be able to stream all 121 episodes of Lost for free starting May 1. All 112 episodes of Ally McBeal will be available on April 1, 2020 and all 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle will be available June 1, 2020.

The other titles heading to IMDb TV are Army Wives, Boston Legal, Graceland, L.A. Law, Legends, Lie to Me, Private Practice, Revenge, Roswell, St. Elsewhere, Terra Nova, Ugly Betty, The Unit and Witches of East End.

IMDb TV, which is available across a range of connected devices and platforms, is one of the leading ad-supported video on demand [AVOD] services in the U.S. It says its commercial load is about half that of linear television. AVOD is a surging part of the overall streaming landscape, with NBCUniversal planning an AVOD tier of Peacock, which launches in April, and ViacomCBS continuing to expand Pluto TV, which it acquired last year. Other players include Tubi TV and Crackle.

The acquisition news comes the day after Disney released extensive details about its subscription streaming efforts, which have ramped quickly. Disney+ has reached 28.6 million subscribers in less than three months. While Disney+ is a commercial-free, subscription service and Disney has warned investors its balance sheet will take a hit from foregone licensing revenue, the company still has other rights it can license beyond its own platforms as it did before Disney+ (and as do its media peers).

IMDb TV, known as Freedive when it launched in January 2019, currently features a range of TV and film library titles and has no direct link to Amazon Prime Video originals. Its offerings include TV shows such as Chicago Fire, The Middle and Friday Night Lights, and movies like Shrek Forever After, The Fury and Stranger Than Fiction.