Imagine Entertainment Inks Producer Whitaker Lader To Exclusive Pod Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Entertainment has entered into an exclusive pod deal for feature films with producer Whitaker Lader.

Prior to joining Imagine Whitaker Lader was formerly Head of Production and Development for Casey Affleck’s film & TV production company, Sea Change Media, where she executive produced Light of My Life, written and directed by Affleck. Whitaker most recently produced The World to Come directed by Mona Fastvold and starring Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Affleck and Christopher Abbott, and Jasmine McGlade’s Fencer.

Previously, Whitaker worked at Sundance Institute as the Manager of Creative Initiatives & Board Relations under Keri Putnam, managing the launch of Catalyst, an exchange connecting film investors with projects by Sundance alumni. She graduated from Brown University, where she was Executive Director of the Ivy Film Festival, and has an MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

“Whitaker brings a unique perspective and skillset to the stories she wants to tell. We couldn’t be happier that she’ll be joining us as we continue to grow our world class home for filmmakers to create bold work,” said Imagine Entertainment President of Features Karen Lunder.

In addition to her work in entertainment, Whitaker serves as Vice President and Co-Host of Renaissance Weekends, her family’s non-profit which hosts interdisciplinary retreats for 2,000 intergenerational leaders each year.