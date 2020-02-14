ICM Partners’ Heather Karpas Joins Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions as Creative Executive

ICM Partners literary agent Heather Karpas has left the agency to join Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions as creative executive. Karpas, an eight-year veteran of the Publications department of ICM, will oversee development for Eden under its exclusive five-year deal with Apple TV+, encompassing series, feature films, and documentaries. She will be based out of the company’s New York headquarters.

At ICM Partners, Karpas represented New York Times best-selling author Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Allison P. Davis of New York Magazine, media company TheSkimm, and other novelists and non-fiction writers. The hire gives Eden a foothold into the literary world, currently the top source of IP for premium scripted content.

“I am thrilled to welcome Heather to the Eden family,” said Plepler. “Her taste and keen eye for quality match perfectly with the type of content we are looking to create. I’m very excited to welcome her to our new company.”