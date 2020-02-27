‘Ice Cream Man’: UCP Developing Adaptation Of Comic Series For Quibi

The Ice Cream Man is coming to Quibi — but it’s not the kind of ice cream man that serves Bomb Pops and soft serve. As previously reported, Universal Content Productions (UCP) was developing a series based on Image Comics’ popular horror-fantasy series created by W. Maxwell Prince. Now, the series has found a home at the short-form streaming platform which is set to debut April 6.

Ice Cream Man is an anthology series narrated by the titular Ice Cream Man. Weaving a dark tapestry of tales from his truck, the Ice Cream Man serves up scoops of pain and suffering to the inhabitants of one suburb town for his own malevolent amusement. The new series will dive deep into the suburban American psyche with stories that are timeless yet current, relatable yet strange, equal parts terrifying and ironic, and always end with a macabre twist.

Adam & Max Reid (Sneaky Pete) are set to write the series and will also serve as executive producers. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content and Alibi’s Jake Wagner will executive produce. UCP is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios that produces such series as The Sinner (USA Network), The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), Homecoming (Amazon), The Magicians (SYFY), Dare Me (USA Network), Dr. Death (Peacock) and The Act (Hulu).