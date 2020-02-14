‘Hunters’ Will Turn A Bit Of Highland Park Into 1970s New York For Amazon Prime Video Series Promotion

In the series, which bows Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime, Nazi hunters discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City. Their plan is to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The Hunters say nuh-uh and set out to thwart their new genocidal plans. The series stars Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and is executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele (Get Out). The series was created by David Weil and also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. Hunters, produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, is executive produced by Weil, who serves as co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer alongside Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick; David Ellender from Sonar Entertainment.

For the promotion, Amazon will turn a location between Avenues 56 and 57 on Figueroa Street in Highland Park into 1970s New York, using what they tout as authentic, era specific details from the series. The activation will take place from February 19-22. The Hunters’ Grindhouse Experience will invite guests to participate in the world of the series with an immersive event that will bring its audience back in time.

The key to the event is transforming Highland Theatre into “The Empire,” Prime Video’s own grindhouse theaterwith nods to New York’s 42nd Street. Those who partake will get a special sneak preview of the first episode. Attendees will then be escorted across the street to “Hunters Alley,” better known as hipster haven Highland Park Bowl. Guests will then participate in an after-party set in 1977 that promises surprising Easter eggs and plot points from the show.

The activation will be free and open to the public from Feb. 20-22. Public tickets are available here.