Hunter King To Headline ABC Western Comedy Pilot ‘Prospect’

EXCLUSIVE: Life in Pieces alumna Hunter King has been cast as the lead in Prospect, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer; director-producer Randall Einhorn; and ABC Studios, where Einhorn is under an overall deal.

Written by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and to be directed by Einhorn, Prospect is described as a comedic Western with a feminist twist. An idealistic young woman, Abigail Lansing (King), moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals quickly are tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

King’s Abigail Lansing is proper, smart, a little awkward and chatty but always positive, friendly and hopeful, with a healthy dose of 19th century feminism. Abigail is a young woman from Boston who is thrilled to be able to set off on her own adventure as a schoolteacher in the western prairie town of Prospect. Somewhat starry-eyed, she envisions herself preparing adorable young children for their future with an education. Abigail discovers when she gets to Prospect that it’s not going to be what she thought it was. For one thing, she has to teach adult men, not children, and her living situation is a little more rustic, and awkward, than she expected. Abigail has to rethink some of her expectations but decides with characteristic spunk and optimism that there’s good work to be done here in Prospect — on her own terms.

Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer executive produce with Einhorn. ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

King is coming off a four-season run as Clementine on CBS’ single-camera comedy series Life in Pieces, which she joined as a recurring in Season 1, becoming a series regular at the start of Season 2. Since 2012, King also has co-starred on CBS’ daytime drama The Young & the Restless, earning two Daytime Emmys and five nominations. She is repped by Coast to Coast, Industry Entertainment’s Dan Spilo and Hirsch Wallerstein.

