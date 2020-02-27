Gersh Signs Hrithik Roshan; Agency To Help Indian Film Star Create Opportunities In Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE: The Gersh Agency has signed Hrithik Roshan, one of the biggest leading men in Indian cinema. The agency will rep him along with KWAN in India and manager Amrita Sen. Roshan’s decision to have representation in Hollywood comes during a boom moment with a rapid expansion in Bollywood theatrical distribution and increased competition among streaming services vying for the Indian market for film and television.

FilmKraft

The son of Bollywood film director Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan grew up in the business and his films have grossed over $600 million over a two decade career. He has been nominated nine times and has won six Best Actor prizes in India’s Film Fare Awards. Hrithik was also named one of the most philanthropic stars in Bollywood in 2016, working closely with UNICEF on the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ project, and he was named the sexiest Asian man of the decade by UK’s Eastern Eye, and one of the Top 20 Most Influential Celebrities in India by Forbes. The goal here is to introduce him to Hollywood and create projects to shoot in India. He most recently starred in the Bollywood hits Super 30 and WAR.

“Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher,” says Amrita Sen, Hrithik’s manager. “For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today. With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and center position on the path towards globalization and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world.”