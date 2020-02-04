How To Watch State Of The Union Address: Donald Trump’s Post-Iowa/Pre-Impeachment Vote Speech

Amid one of the more consequential weeks in American politics, Donald Trump will visit the House of Representatives’ chamber toight to deliver his third State of the Union Address. Below is a rundown of how to watch on TV and online.

Note first that Deadline will have the livestream right here tonight, starting at 9 p.m ET/6 p.m. PT.

POTUS 45 will take the podium a day after the first vote of the 2020 presidential election cycle — the Iowa caucus — and the night before the Senate votes on whether to convict him on House Democrats’ articles of impeachment. Oh, and the Democratic White House hopefuls have another debate set for Friday.

While the electorate digests all that, here is where you can watch Trump speak — and possibly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slow-clap — with the Democratic Response from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to follow:

PBS NewsHour‘s coverage will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, who will be joined by White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins.

C-SPAN will start its live coverage at 8 p.m. ET. The President’s address will be live on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

NBC News will feature live coverage and real-time analysis anchored by Lester Holt and Savahhan Guthrie, with contributions from Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Kasie Hunt and Hallie Jackson. Holt also will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News before the SOTU live from Washington, D.C. MSNBC’s coverage will be led by Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace. There also will be blanket coverage on NBC’s digital outlets.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will lead Fox News Channel’s live coverage, joined by Chris Wallace, Dana Perino, Juan Williams, John Roberts, Mike Emanuel and Chad Pergram. Bill Hemmer will lead Fox Entertainment’s coverage, which will include Kristin Fisher, Ari Fleischer and Marie Harfand, and Ed Henry will host FNC’s three-hour daytime news offering live from Washington.

Fox Business News’ coverage will be led by Neil Cavuto, who’ll be joined by Lou Dobbs, Trish Regan, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, Connell McShane and Blake Burman.

CNN also will cover the speech live and have a livestream on its homepage and across its digital outlets.