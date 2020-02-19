How To Watch Michael Bloomberg’s Democratic Debate Debut In Nevada

The ninth debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary cycle is tonight on NBC News and MSNBC, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in Nevada ahead of the state’s February 22 caucuses.

The political match-up marks former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s debate debut. He’ll face off against Sen. Bernie Sanders; former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Vice President Joe Biden; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Billionaire Tom Steyer didn’t qualify.

The two-hour debate is being held at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, and is hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent.

Five moderators will keep things moving along. They include NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator and NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo Senior Correspondent Vanessa Hauc and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

The debate will air live on NBC News and MSNBC. For those who prefer to watch online, the debate is set to stream live on NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News mobile app, NBC News’ and MSNBC’s Facebook pages and online at The Nevada Independent. It will also air live in Spanish on Universo, as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website and Noticias Telemundo’s Facebook page.