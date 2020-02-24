How To Watch The Kobe Bryant Memorial Service Live From Staples Center

The public memorial service for Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, is sold out, and those not holding a ticket are being told to stay away from the Staples Center arena where the “Celebration of Life” will be held Monday.

But those who didn’t get one of the coveted tickets can still see the service.

The memorial will start at 10 AM PT and is expected to last until around 1 PM. Viewing screens will not be activated outside the Staples Center and the L.A. Live space will be barricaded so that those without memorial tickets are barred from entry. Restaurants and the other businesses at L.A. Live will be closed Monday morning, and some nearby streets will be closed to traffic. Checkpoints will be set up to make sure only ticket-holders get near the event.

Viewing options are plentiful, with Deadline providing a live stream (click on the image above). Other options:

ABC7 will begin coverage of the memorial at 9 a.m. You can watch the broadcast on ABC7 and streaming online.

CBS All Access will carry the memorial service. The stream requires a subscription for viewing.

Coverage of the event will be available on CNN’s website.

FOX 11 will have full coverage of the memorial starting Monday morning with a special edition of Good Day LA live from Staples Center. The channel will broadcast and live stream the entire ‘Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’ beginning at 10 a.m.

Entertainment Tonight’s live coverage will begin at 8 a.m. PT, with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner live from Staples Center. Then at 10 a.m. PT, ET will stream the entire memorial, uninterrupted. On Monday night, Entertainment Tonight will have a complete recap of the event.

BET Networks will run content specials on its linear, digital and streaming platforms starting at 10 AM PT. The programming lineup will include the memorial service, anchored by author and activist Marc Lamont Hill and journalist, Jemele Hill. At 1 PM PT BET will air Kobe Bryant’s Muse, a documentary The day’s coverage will end with BET & Entertainment Tonight Present: “Kobe: Father, Husband, Legend, a look at Bryant’s life off the court. The show will air at 6 PM PT.

NBA TV will have coverage beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), according to a programming schedule on its website.

Livestreams will also be available on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and elsewhere, according to the Los Angeles Lakers’ website.

Streaming coverage will also be provided by Spectrum News 1.

Several municipalities are offering public gatherings to watch the service.

Santa Ana will offer a public memorial viewing opportunity at City Hall. The city was home to all of the nine crash victims in the January 26 accident that claimed the Bryants’ lives.

“To commemorate Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other members of our Orange County community who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month, the city of Santa Ana is inviting the public to watch live broadcasts of the memorial event on Monday, Feb. 24, at City Hall,” said a city statement.

The Orange County Great Park soccer stadium will also host a public gathering. In Lynwood, the Lynwood Community Center gymnasium.will host a gathering.