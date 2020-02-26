‘How To Make Love To A Black Woman’ Comedy Anthology Pilot Not Going Forward At Showtime

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has opted not to proceed with How To Make Love To A Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t), a pilot for a comedy anthology series from The Chi creator/executive producer Lena Waithe and the series’ writer Casallina “Cathy” Kisakye.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by Kisakye, How To Make Love to a Black Woman was a collection of multi-part episodes which included new characters in an authentic world, telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing – and harrowingly comic – sexual secrets.

The pilot starred Cynthia Erivo, Kendrick Sampson and Carra Patterson. Sampson was just cast in another pilot, ABC’s thirtysomething(else).

Waithe executive produced along with Rishi Rajani, and Kisakye, who wrote the pilot.