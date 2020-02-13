Hot Package: Serial Killer Series Starring Krysten Ritter From Nahnatchka Khan & Angela LaManna Sparks Bidding

EXCLUSIVE: Don’t Trust the B- creator Nahnatchka Khan and star Krysten Ritter have reunited for a dark comedy series project starring Ritter, which has been heating up the premium marketplace.

The untitled series, on which Khan and Ritter have partnered with rising writer Angela LaManna (The Punisher), is a dark comedy about a female serial killer, played by Ritter. The project from Universal Television, where Khan is under an overall deal, has sparked a bidding war, I have learned. Among those that have pursued the series are Netflix, Amazon, FX/Hulu and HBO Max, I hear.

Khan and LaManna are co-writing the Untitled Krysten Ritter project, which is based on the upcoming book Serial Killer Anonymous by Charles Warady.

Executive producing are Khan, through her Fierce Baby Productions, along with the company’sJennifer Carreras. Ritter and LaManna. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

Khan created and exec produced the comedy series Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, starring Ritter, which ran for two seasons on ABC. Khan went on to create and executive produce ABC family comedy Fresh Off the Boat, now in its sixth and final season on ABC.

In her first year under an overall deal at Universal TV, Khan and her Fierce Baby Prods. recently landed a series order at NBC for Young Rock, a single-camera comedy inspired by Dwayne Johnson, which he will executive produce and appear in. Fierce Baby also has L.A. private school comedy Valley Trash at ABC with a blinking pilot green light, contingent on casting.

Ritter is coming off her starring turn on Marvel’s Jessica Jones, which ran on Netflix for three seasons. She is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott. LaManna’s series writing credits also include Channel Zero. She is a writer producer on two upcoming Netflix series, The Haunting Of Bly Manor and Behind Her Eyes. LaManna is repped by Writ Large and attorney Lev Ginsburg.