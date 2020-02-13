Hope Hicks To Depart Fox For Return To White House

Hope Hicks is departing from her role as the top communications officer for Fox and returning to the White House.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that she will be working for Jared Kushner’s office as counselor to the president and senior adviser.

Hicks has been executive vice president and chief communications officer for Fox Corporation. She joined the company last fall.

She succeeded Julie Henderson (now at Snap Inc.) in the post at Fox, steering the company through the closing of the $71.3 billion acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Co. and the subsequent start of trading by Fox Corporation. The streamlined new entity consists mostly of Fox News, the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports and a string of local TV stations. It has posted solid financial results but its stock has stayed flat since it started trading last March.

Hicks, 31, was one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, having been part of the Trump family orbit since her early 20s, having worked for Ivanka Trump’s apparel and licensing brand. That led to a full-time role in the Trump Organization and, when Trump launched his presidential bid in June, 2015, a spot on his campaign as key point person for press and communications.