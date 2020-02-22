Hollywood Rallies Behind Severely Bullied Boy With Dwarfism After Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan jumped into the fray on Twitter, telling Quaden, “My man, I don’t know your name, I don’t know your mom’s name, but I saw your video, what I want you to know is you have friends, me included, I am your buddy.

“You haven’t met me yet, but we’ll see if we can change that for one, maybe your mom can DM me, you have a bunch of friends out here, out in the world that you haven’t met yet. We’re here and we’ve got your back and you need to know that, it’ll get better.

“As a dad of a 9-year-old, kids can be horrible and that’s because their parents aren’t doing their job…It’s going to get better…I promise it will,” he says.

Beyond the messages of support, the story will apparently have a happy ending.

Comedian Brad Williams, who also has the dwarfism condition, started a GoFundMe page for the boy and his family, with the goal of raising money to send them to Disneyland. So far, the page has raised $431,000 out of an initial goal of $10,000.