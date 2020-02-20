‘Hollywood’ Premiere Date: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Limited Series About Postwar Tinseltown

Netflix is going Hollywood in the spring. The streamer has set a May 1 launch date for its limited series from Ryan Murphy that follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Check out the new key art below.

Murphy, Ian Brennan and Janet Mock wrote the project, in which each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. The seven-episode series exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, Joe Mantello star in Hollywood, whose guest cast includes Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Rob Reiner.

Murphy, Brennan and Mock executive produce along with Alexis Martin Woodall. Hollywood is Murphy’s third show for Netflix following The Politician and Ratched, and the first under the massive overall deal he inked with the streamer in February 2018.

