Hollywood Fire Dept. And Crisis Counselors Withdraw From Potential Jumper Outside Oscar Venue

Los Angeles police and firefighters are on the scene outside Hollywood & Highland as a man is threatening to jump from the scaffolding about 30 feet off the ground.

A man is threatening to jump from the scaffolding outside the Dolby Theatre. LAPD via Twitter

UPDATE: Firefighters and crisis negotiators have given up trying to lure an individual down from scaffolding in front of the site of the 2020 Academy Awards.

A decision was made at 2 AM to make a tactical withdrawal when it was clear the man on the scaffold has no intentions of climbing down. Attempts to bring him to earth without force for over nine hours were unavailing.

LAFD packed up all equipment and cleared the incident, reopening Hollywood Blvd. The man remains on top of the scaffold. The 2020 Academy Awards are February 9, when, presumably, the hungry and thirsty man will have made a move down.

EARLIER: Hollywood Boulevard is closed in both directions between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive as the Fire Department tries to reach an adult male described as a potential “jumper” who is sitting on scaffolding about 30 feet above the street.

Los Angeles Fire Department said it “deployed aerial ladders, ground ladders, and a rescue air cushion in an attempt to bring the patient down safely” fro the Hollywood & Highland complex. See some LAFD video from the scene below.

As of 7:50, the LAFD was still on the scene, with several ladders up and two air rescue cushions deployed.

The incident first was reported at about 4:30 p.m., and the street closure is causing a Friday night rush-hour nightmare for commuters. Metro reports that Red Line trains are bypassing the Hollywood/Highland Station.

The same stretch of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed starting at 3 a.m. Sunday ahead of the 92 annual Academy Awards next weekend at the Dolby Theatre. The area will shut down until 6 a.m. Wednesday, February 12. See a map of all the Oscars-related street closures below.

Los Angeles Police also are on the scene, and public information officer Erik Scott is advising people to steer clear of the area:

6801 W #Hollywood Bl; Adult male perched on scaffolding approx 30’ above ground. #LAFD deployed aerial ladders, ground ladders, & a rescue air cushion in an attempt to bring the patient down safely w/ help of @LAPDHQ. Stay away from the area. 📷: @CaptSilverman. Details = @LAFD. pic.twitter.com/9F5UYA7cFD — 🅔🅡🅘🅚 🅢🅒🅞🅣🅣 (@PIOErikScott) February 1, 2020

❗️The helicopters over Hollywood are news helicopters covering police activity near Hollywood Blvd & Highland Ave. Please avoid the area, there is no immediate threat to public safety. — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) February 1, 2020