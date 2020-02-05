‘Hit & Run’: ‘The Affair’s Sanaa Lathan & ‘Scandal’s Gregg Henry Star In Netflix Action Thriller

The Affair’s Sanaa Lathan and Scandal’s Gregg Henry are among the stars of Netflix’s upcoming action series Hit and Run.

The show, which comes from Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the co-creators and exec producers of Netflix series Fauda, and Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, creators of the Amazon comedy Z: The Beginning of Everything, was handed a straight-t0-series 9-episode order in 2018.

Raz, who featured in Fauda as well as 6 Underground, also stars alongside Queen of Spades’ Kaelen Ohm and Fauda’s Moran Rosenblatt, while Para Aduma’s Gal Toren’s guest stars.

Created and written by Issacharoff, Raz, Prestwich and Yorkin, Hit and Run centers on a happily married man whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.

Related Story Tom Hiddleston To Star In Netflix Political Thriller Series 'White Stork'

Raz (left) plays Segev Azulai, a former special forces soldier who has since retired for a quieter life but forced to confront his violent past when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident. Lathan stars as Naomi Hicks, a talented and ambitious New York journalist who is contacted by an old-flame looking for help investigating a murder with newsworthy global implications. Ohm plays Danielle Wexler, a gifted American dancer living a happy life in Tel Aviv with new husband (Raz) when her life is suddenly cut short. In her death, a host of secrets and lies are revealed about her life in Israel. Rosenblatt stars as Tali Shapira, a hard nosed police detective who uses her position to help her cousin, Segev, solve the mystery of his wife’s death. Henry stars as Martin Wexler, Danielle’s father, who is unhappy with her daughter’s choice in husbands for dangerous reasons of his own, while Toren guest stars as Ron Harel, a former Israeli special forces op who lives in New York and buries his PTSD in bad choices. His old army friend, Segev (Raz), arrives looking to settle a score forcing Ron out of his cocoon and back into action.

Issacharoff, Raz, Prestwich and Yorkin executive produce with Prestwich and Yorkin also serving as showrunners. Artists First’s Kimberlin Belloni, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss and Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks also exec produce, while Mike Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale) will direct five episodes and exec produce.

The series stars shooting principal photography in Israel, having recently wrapped production in New York. Netflix Studios produces.