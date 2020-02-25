Hillary Clinton has said that yesterday’s guilty verdict in the Weinstein trial shows “it was time for an accounting”, and confirmed that she would support the Democrat nominee in the forthcoming U.S. election regardless of who secures the role.

Speaking at the Berlin Film Festival today, where her Hulu doc series Hillary is screening, Clinton commentated, “The jury’s verdict [in the Weinstein trial] really speaks for itself.” The disgraced movie mogul was found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree after a seven-week New York trial

Asked whether Weinstein’s donations to her presidential campaign meant that there could be more scrutiny placed on the sources of those donations in the future, Clinton pointed out that Weinstein had also donated to the Obama, Kerry and Gore campaigns, and insisted that “I don’t know if that should chill anyone else from contributing to political campaigns, but it should end the kind of behaviour that he was convicted for.”

Quizzed on who she was backing to be the next president of the United States, Clinton said her priority was to “retire Donald Trump” and that she would “wait and see who we [the Democrats] nominate”, and would support whoever does eventually take on Trump.

Reflecting on her 2016 bid to become the U.S. president, Clinton said she hoped lessons could be learned from her own experiences.

“Because I was the only woman at that level running, everybody had all of their views, prejudices, and expectations to put onto one person – I hoped that more women would run so it would be more normalized and there would not be the ‘talking dog’ syndrome,” she commented. “This time thankfully there were [more women in the running], though some of the same double standards are in play. I think we’ve made some progress but there’s still a long way to go.”

Discussing the series, which screens in Berlin following its world premiere in Sundance, Clinton said she was impressed by how director Nanette Burstein and the producers had put it together.

“I’m really amazed at how they took all this material and turned it into a compelling film. It’s not just about my life, it’s about the arc of women’s lives, about our politics, about all the challenges that any person faces in a lifetime. I am grateful that I have had the life that I have had,” said Clinton.

“This was not about creating a puff piece or hagiography in any way, the goal was to tell an intimate story,” added director Burstein in the presser.