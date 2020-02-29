Hilary Duff To Disney: Move ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Sequel Series To Hulu

In the wake of Disney+ moving its new series based on the movie Love, Simon to Hulu, Hilary Duff called on Disney today to shift Lizzie McGuire reboot series from the family-friendly new streamer to the veteran one.

The actress took to Instagram to urge the media giant to consider running her show on Hulu because “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

Hilary Duff in the 2000s version of ‘Lizzie McGuire.’ ABC

Read her full post below.

It’s the second time this week that Duff has used the social media platform to comment about the new Lizzie McGuire series. On Tuesday, she posted a cryptic message to her fans about Disney+ shifting its Love, Simon spinoff Love, Victor moving to Hulu because of its less-than-family-friendly subject matter. That post since has been deleted.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of months for the Lizzie McGuire sequel, with showrunner Terri Minsky stepping down in early January. In a statement to Deadline, a Disney spokesperson said at the time, “We concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

The reimagined version of Lizzie McGuire is a sequel to the 2000s Disney Channel series. It has Duff reprising her title character as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Like the original series, it was set include the familiar animated version of a young Lizzie, who offers up funny, revealing commentary on what 30-year-old Lizzie is really thinking. The project was ordered to series on Disney+ in August.