HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Breaks New Ground With Its First Throuple Exploration

Come and knock on their door.

Getting two people to agree on something is tough when it comes to real estate. Getting three? Well, in the words of HGTV’s first throuple, “I don’t want our bedroom to be weird. Unless we make it weird.”

The show that’s launched hundreds of homes to singles and couples broke new ground on Wednesday. That’s when the first “throuple” of the series was introduced, bringing together two women and a man in a polyamorous relationship.

In the episode titled Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,’Brian, Lori, and Angelica (known as “Geli”) searched for an abode following a commitment ceremony in Aruba. Brian and Lori married in 2002 and have two children, and are raising them with Geli’s input.

‘I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual and interested in women and men, and so we evolved to point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives,’ he said.