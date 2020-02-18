HBO Max Pilot ‘DMZ’ Adds ‘When They See Us’ Star Freddy Miyares

EXCLUSIVE: When They See Us star Freddy Miyares is reteaming with Ava DuVernay for her upcoming HBO Max pilot DMZ. He joins previously announced cast members Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt for the adaptation of the DC comic book series.

DMZ is set the near future where America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone — hence the title of the series. The show chronicles the journey of fierce medic Alma Ortega (Dawson), who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son. As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land, she becomes the unlikely source of hope.

Miyares will be a series regular and play the character of Skel, the ruthless triggerman of one of the DMZ’s most powerful gangs, led by Parco Delgado (Bratt). He is also a talented graffiti artist with a profound passion for art, which serves as his lasting connection to his humanity in a world where survival is predicated on power.

Miyares worked with DuVernay on the aforementioned Emmy-winning Netflix series When They See Us, playing the adult Raymond Santana, one of the Exonerated Five. He recently appeared in the Showtime drama series The L Word: Generation Q.

Deadline exclusively reported the casting of Dawson and Bratt for the DMZ pilot, which will be written and executive produced by showrunner Roberto Patino. DuVernay is set to direct and executive produce. The pilot is produced by ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Miyares is repped by CAA and Silver Lining Entertainment.