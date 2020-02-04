UPDATED, 12:35 PM: HBO Max has set The Misery Index host and The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil as MC and judge of its upcoming voguing competition series Legendary. Other judges will be Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado alongside a weekly rotating guest judge with commentary by Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ.

PREVIOUSLY, September 16: HBO Max is making its first foray into unscripted programming with orders for two new series — voguing series Legendary and design competition show The Greatest Space (working title), from the producers behind Queer Eye and The Amazing Race. Both are set to launch on WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service which debuts in spring 2020.

In the 10-episode Legendary, from Scout Productions (Queer Eye), divas will battle on voguing teams called “houses,” with the chance to win a cash prize in ballsy fashion and dance challenges to ultimately achieve “Legendary” status. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring over-the-top fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models on a catwalk. Legendary will feature 10 voguing “houses,” each comprised of five performers and a leader – the house “parent.” The teams rotate in a round-robin format, and each episode documents a themed ball from start to finish.

The Greatest Space (wt), from Scout and The Amazing Race producers, is a 10-episode design competition show that will feature interior designers traveling around the world to transform an eclectic mix of empty rooms into spectacular spaces. In each one-hour episode, pairs of professional designers will travel to a new city in search of their canvas. Along the way, challenges will force them to lift directly from some of the most glamorous, audacious and ambitious rooms all around the world. From ballrooms to bedrooms to treehouses and everything in between, competitors battle to win the judges’ favor.

“Unscripted programming will be an incredibly important component of our HBO Max originals, and this is just the beginning of our venture into this space. These two initial shows will transport audiences to underground worlds and take them on visually stunning, exotic adventures, equaled only by the compelling stories of each contestant,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We couldn’t have more accomplished teams behind both of these shows. From the innovative and award-winning storytellers at both Scout and Bertram van Munster’s New Media Collective, we are reimagining the unscripted competition genre.”

Legendary is executive produced by Scout Productions’ David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric (Queer Eye) along with Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian.

The Greatest Space (wt) is produced by New Media Collective (NMC) and Scout Productions with NMC’s Emmy® Award-winning Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri along with Mark Dziak (The Amazing Race), and Scouts’ David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric serving as executive producers.