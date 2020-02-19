Click to Skip Ad
HBO Max Orders 1970s Comedy Pilot ‘Minx’ from Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig & Lionsgate

HBO Max has handed a pilot order to Minx, from writer Ellen Rapoport (Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, Netflix’s Desperados), Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate TV, where the company is under a deal.

Written by Rapoport, the half-hour Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Rapoport executive produces with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco. Lionsgate is the studio.

Rapoport co-wrote the screenplay for Paramount’s feature Clifford the Big Red Dog, set for release in November, and also penned the screenplay for Netflix’s upcoming comedy feature Desperados, starring Nasim Pedrad, Jason Mitchell, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell. Rapoport is repped by Management 360 and attorney Karl Austen at Jackoway Tyerman.

