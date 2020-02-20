‘Riverdale’s Hayley Law, Ben Rosenfield To Star In Open Relationship Comedy ‘Mark, Mary & Some Other People’ From Hannah Marks

EXCLUSIVE: Hayley Law, from CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Altered Carbon, and Ben Rosenfield (Six Years, Mrs. America) will topline Mark, Mary & Some Other People, an indie comedy about a young couple who are exploring an open relationship from writer and director Hannah Marks.

Odessa A’Zion, Nik Dodani, Matt Shivley, Sofia Bryant, Gillian Jacobs, Joe lo Truglio, Steve Little, Kelly Berglund, Haley Ramm, Peter Williams, and Lea Thompson co-star. Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump will compose an original score for the film with Crush Music releasing an original soundtrack.

Marks is producing the pic with Jonathan Duffy and Kelli Williams from Ten Acre Films, Jon Lullo and Brendan Walter from Crush Pictures, Stephen Braun from Bee-Hive Productions, and Peter Williams.

“Mark and Mary was a dream come true project. Crush Pictures, Ten Acre Films, and Bee-Hive Productions gave me so much support and freedom to make an improvised comedy, which was a joy to make and a fantastic experience,” said Marks, who is known for her role in the BBC series, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

She also co-wrote and stars opposite Dylan Sprouse and Liana Liberato in the upcoming feature Banana Split and co-stars alongside Gillian Jacobs in I Used to Go Here, which will premiere at SXSW next month. In addition, Marks is set to direct the film adaptation of John Green’s bestselling YA novel Turtles All the Way Down with Temple Hill attached to produce. She is repped by UTA, Untitled, Circle of Confusion, and Bloom Hergott.

Law, who will appear in Brian Duffield’s sci-fi film, Spontaneous with Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, and Piper Perabo, is repped by Paradigm and Grandview. UTA and Peikoff Mahan reps Rosenfield, whose other credits include Mickey and the Bear and Boardwalk Empire.