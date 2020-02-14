‘Hawaii Five-O’: Lance Gross Joins Cast As Potential Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: A major new character is coming to CBS’ long-running series Hawaii Five-O. Star alum Lance Gross is joining the rebooted crime drama as a guest star in the final two episodes of Season 10, with a series regular option pending renewal. The back-to-back episodes will air April 3.

Gross will play Lincoln Cole, a decorated war hero and ex-Marine Gunnery Sergeant with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team. Lincoln’s actions as an anonymous good Samaritan now have him in the cross-hairs of some very dangerous people, and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Five-0 are determined to protect him at all costs.

A contemporary take on the classic 1968-80 series, Hawaii Five-O stars O’Loughlin as Lt. Cmdr. Steve McGarrett, the character originated by Jack Lord, with Scott Caan at Det. Sgt. Danny Williams, the “Danno” played by James MacArthur in the original. Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride co-star in the series from CBS Television Studios.

The Five-0 team bid farewell this season to longtime series regular Jorge Garcia, who played special consultant Jerry Ortega on the show.

Peter Lenkov, David Wolkove, Matt Wheeler, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are the executive producers.

Gross most recently was a series regular on Fox series Star and Sleepy Hollow and recurred on CBS’ MacGyver and Amazon’s Too Old to Die Young. He’s repped by WME, Goodmanagement and attorney Neil Meyer.