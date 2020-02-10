Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Friends Of Accusers Dispute Rape Accounts

Talita Maia, an actress, former friend and roommate of Harvey Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann testified today that at no time did Mann appear to be disturbed or upset about Weinstein, even on the night Mann alleges she was raped by the Hollywood producer while Maia was just outside his bedroom door.

And in what was another critical hit against prosecution witnesses, model and social media influencer Claudia Salinas – who Weinstein accuser Lauren Young says helped lure her to Weinstein’s hotel room and then locked her in a bathroom with the naked mogul – flatly denied the event ever happened.

“Absolutely not,” said Salinas, a social media influencer in the fashion arena. “I would never do that. I would never close the door behind anyone.” Salinas denied that she’d ever been alone with Young and Weinstein in a hotel suite, and that she had never seen Weinstein naked, contrary to Young’s testimony last week.

In what could be the damaging testimony for the prosecution, Jessica Mann’s former friend Maia, an actress from Brazil, said she was present in Weinstein’s Montage Hotel suite, watching TV alone in the living room while Mann and Weinstein had sex in a bedroom. Mann claims she was sexually assaulted that night, while Weinstein maintains all encounters with Mann were consensual.

“They were in there 10 minutes,” said Maia today. “It wasn’t that long.” Maia had driven Mann and herself to the hotel bar to meet Weinstein to talk about, amont other things, roles in the film Vampire Academy. As the bar was getting ready to close, Weinstein and Mann invited Maia upstairs to Weinstein’s suite.

Though she felt “awkward” accompanying the two, Maia said, she was assured by both that the invitation was safe, “casual” and “nothing to worry about.”

“I didn’t really have a way of leaving ,” Maia said. “I was driving her and couldn’t wait downstairs.” She said didn’t want to stay in the lobby alone “like a hooker.”

Maia said that when Mann and Weinstein emerged from the bedroom after 10 minutes – Maia said she waited in the living room watching TV alone – Mann appeared “normal.” As the two drove home, Mann “seemed ok,” Maia said. “She seemed normal like nothing out of the ordinary.”

The one-two punch of today’s testimony – with two women who knew the accusers and cast serious doubt on their accusations – was easily the best day for Weinstein’s defense since the team began presenting its case late last week.

In one particularly memorable bit of testimony, Maia said Mann once described Weinstein as giving her “the best orgasm she ever had.” Maia said Mann repeatedly spoke of Weinstein favorably, once even saying that she “sang” for Weinstein in his hotel room. “She was very happy,” Maia said.

The friendship of Maia and Mann ended in 2016, which prosecutor Meghan Hast described as a “very, very bitter falling out. You very much dislike Jessica right now, correct?”

“I don’t dislike Jessica,” Maia replied. “Jessica did things in my life that impacted my life in a very negative way. I wish I didn’t have to go through that, but I don’t hate her.” Maia did not explain the “things” Mann did, but the implication was the involvement in this criminal case against Weinstein.

Maia said that throughout their four-year friendship, Mann never indicated that Weinstein hurt her in any way. “She spoke highly of him. She seemed to really like him as a person.” Though she and Mann rarely, if ever, spoke about Mann’s sexual relationship with Weinstein, Maia said, Mann “said a few times that he was her spiritual soulmate.”

Maia also disputed Mann’s testimony about an attempted threesome between Mann, Weinstein and Italian actress Emanuela Postacchini, which Mann described on stand last week as so traumatizing that, before the sex actually began, she ran crying into the bathroom and laid on the floor in a “fetal position” while sobbing.

But Maia testified today that Mann’s discomfort wasn’t caused by pressure from Weinstein but from the same-sex aspect. Maia described Mann as “very interested in girls” but when confronted with the reality “she panicked and couldn’t go through with it.”

