Weinstein Prosecutors “Used” Distraught, Sobbing Accuser To “Get To” Ex-Mogul, Says Defense

Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney Donna Rotunno, after carefully deconstructing and attempting to dismantle the testimony of accuser Jessica Mann, said she felt “sorry” for the woman who was, Rotunno said, being “used” by the New York District Attorney “to get” Weinstein.

“They saw her break down,” Rotunno said, referring to the trial’s most emotional moment when Mann had a panic attack and dissolved into sobs on the witness stand under cross-examination by the defense. Prosecutors, Rotunno said, “put Jessica Mann up there” and then, after watching the breakdown, didn’t re-direct – “the only witness they didn’t re-direct.”

Mann apparent panic attack occurred when she was testifying about prior sexual molestation, apparently suffered as a child or youth. She also spoke of her various psychological diagnoses, including panic disorder and disassociation. She said she had been tested for borderline personality disorder but that she did not follow through with the examination.

Rotunno’s expression of sympathy for Mann didn’t stop the attorney from what clearly was designed as a devastating, step-by-step dismantling of Mann’s allegations. As she did earlier in the day with the testimony of accuser Miriam Haley, Rotunno went through one friendly email exchange between Mann and Weinstein after another, one party invitation after another, one hotel meet-up after another, one favor after another – all, Rotuno said, either initiated or agreed to by Mann in the months and even years after alleged sexual attacks in 2013 and 2014.

Weinstein, the 67-year-old former Miramax chief, is on trial in New York State Supreme Court in the cases of Miriam Haley, a production assistant on Project Runway in 2006 when, she says, Weinstein held her down in a hotel room and forcibly performed oral sex on her; and Mann, a former actress, model and hairstylist who claims Weinstein raped her in 2013 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Midtown Mannhattan.

Weinstein insists all sexual relations were consensual, and has pleaded not guilty in this Manhattan courtroom to five felony charges including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault.

“Nobody understands me like you do,” Mann, wrote in one email to Weinstein. Another ended with “Miss you big guy,” and in another, after Weinstein had complimented a haircut she gave him, she wrote, “you make the haircut look good because of your blue eyes and bright smile.”

“Thank you for your unfailing support and kindness,” Rotunno quoted Mann, then added, “again, not words you say to your rapist.”

Rotunno also reminded the jury of testimony by Mann’s former friend Talita Maia and Tommy Richards that contradicted her account of sexual assaults, and projected on a screen the blog post that Mann wrote following a hotel encounter with Weinstein and another woman that Mann testified she’d been forced into. The blog post describes a fictionalized version of the encounter in comedic terms.

“When I asked her why she would write something funny to describe this horrible experience,” said Rotunno, “she said, ‘I wanted to reframe it through comedy.’ That’s all Jessica Mann does – reframe, reframe, reframe. She reframes her life, she reframes her emails…”

As she did earlier today in her closing argument about Haley, Rotunno indicated that Mann’s ulterior motive in bringing the criminal charges is to take advantage of New York State’s more forgiving statue of limitations compared to Los Angeles, but that in order to take advantage of the allowed time for a New York civil case, criminal charges needed to be filed first. Rotunno reminded jurors of a Feb. 12, 2018 email in which Mann expressed her knowledge of the states’ statutes.

Also as she did earlier, Rotunno repeatedly described the prosecution’s case as an “alternate universe” where women are not allowed “autonomy” or “responsibility” for their actions. “Women,” she said at one point, “have choices,” and repeatedly pointed out that Mann initiated the continued contact with Weinstein, and that as late as February 2015 was asking him to sponsor her membership application at Los Angeles’ Soho House. Said Rotunno, sarcastically, “Maybe reach out” to another possible sponsor “before reaching out to your rapist?”

At one point, Rotunno broadened her comments to include all six accusers who testified in this trial, including actress Annabella Sciorra, as people maintaining contact with, and seeking favors from, Weinstein even after their alleged non-consensual encounters.

“In the alternative universe the district attorney has created,” she said, “Harvey Weinstein is a monster.” Recounting the various witness testimonies that described Weinstein’s weight and “disgusting” appearance, she accused the prosecution of showing the jury nude photos of Weinstein simply to “shame” him. “There was no issue of identification,” she said

“They create a monster yet you can see in emails that span years…a man who says nothing but kind things,” Rotunno said.

The closing argument will continue after lunch. The prosecution will present its closing argument tomorrow, with jury deliberations set to begin next week.