Hollywood Figures React To Harvey Weinstein Verdict: He’ll “Forever Be Known As A Convicted Serial Predator”

Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on charges of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree drew a quick reaction from entertainment industry figures on its meaning for the MeToo movement.

“The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters,” wrote actress Mira Sorvino, one of dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020

Weinstein was acquitted of more serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which carried the potential for life in prison.

But the Silence Breakers, a group that have come forward to allege misconduct on the part of Weinstein, issued a statement in which they said, “While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator.”

They added, “This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world. This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers. Their bravery will forever be remembered in history. Our fight is far from over.”

The group includes figures such as Ashley Judd, Lucia Evans and Rosanna Arquette who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Judd, who has been campaigning for Elizabeth Warren, wrote, “For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty”

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

Arquette wrote on Twitter, “Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense. We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes.”

Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020

“The jury came back. Harvey Weinstein is found guilty. He is. He did this,” wrote actress Mia Kirshner, who accused Weinstein of harassing her in a hotel room.

The jury came back. Harvey Weinstein is found guilty. He is. He did this. — Mia Kirshner (@msmiakirshner) February 24, 2020

Ellen Barkin wrote, “Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away… Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff.”

Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away… Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote, “Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. If there’s a man who doesn’t deserve bail, it’s him.” She added, “Here’s hoping for consecutive sentences.”

Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. If there's a man who doesn't deserve bail, it's him. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

Judd Apatow wrote, “Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable.”

Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020

Women in Film’s executive director Kirsten Schaffer, issued a statement in which she said, “Today’s verdict is a significant and long-overdue step towards justice for women who have, for years, silently shouldered workplace sexual harassment and assault without recourse.”

She added, “WIF extends its most heartfelt gratitude and support to the Silence Breakers who have heroically endured so much throughout this trial. We trust that this conviction will set a precedent so that perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment—no matter how powerful—will now be unable to escape the criminal consequences of their predatory behavior. For nearly five decades WIF has worked to combat inequity in entertainment and we will continue to innovate new ways to ensure safety, and bring about parity in all areas of the screen industries. We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual harassment or misconduct while working in entertainment, and needs support, to call the WIF Help Line at 855.WIF.LINE.”

Ronan Farrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting for The New Yorker on the Weinstein case, wrote, “Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today.” Farrow won the Pulitzer along with New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.