Harvey Weinstein Guilty Verdict “Historic Moment,” Time’s Up Says

As Harvey Weinstein still sits in court after a jury found the much-accused producer guilty on two counts in his New York City rape trial, Time’s Up’s CEO says today “marks a new era of justice.

Now facing up to 25 years behind bars for the sex crimes he was convicted of, Weinstein was remanded to custody by New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke pending sentencing on Wednesday, March 11.

Read the full Time’s Up statement here:

“This trial — and the jury’s decision today — marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work. We owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve as they faced this man in court. We continue to believe them — all of them — and continue to be in solidarity with them.

“The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message to the world of just how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers ignited an unstoppable movement. In two short years, TIME’S UP helped pass new laws to help survivors achieve justice, helped thousands of individuals take on harassers and abusers in court, and changed the game when it comes to how matters of safety and equity in the workplace are understood.

“While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back.”