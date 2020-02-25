Harvey Weinstein Avoids Jail For Now With Hospital Stop After Rape Trial Guilty Verdict

Harvey Weinstein never made it to jail today after being found guilty on multiple accounts in his New York rape trial this morning. Instead the disgraced producer is currently at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital.

Having left the Criminal Courts building near the Big Apple’s Chinatown this afternoon, the already hobbled Weinstein complained of pains while in the ambulance on the way to Rikers Island. On route, the onboard medic made the call that the now convicted sexual predator required greater professional treatment and told the driver to head to the First Avenue hospital.

Weinstein seemed to be having heart palpitations, a source close to the producer tells me. But they added too, he suffers from high blood pressure and that could be playing a role as well as his other aliments.

It is not known how long the 67-year old Weinstein will be at Bellevue, which is the oldest public hospital in America. However, with a fine infirmary at the East River jail complex, it is doubtful the producer will be at the Manhattan hospital more than a day or so, if not a few hours. All of which could see him heading to Rikers as his already stated appeal kicks off.

And Weinstein is certainly headed to Rikers. For all its long legacy, Bellevue doesn’t have the capacities of a jail.

Facing a potential sentence of over 25 years, Weinstein was remanded into custody on Monday after a jury of seven men and five woman found him guilty of two of the five felony counts he was charged with by the Manhattan D.A.’s office.

In court almost every day with a walker and apparently suffering from a number of medical issues, Weinstein is set to be sentenced by Empire State Supreme Court Judge James Burke on March 11. Defense lawyers raised concerns about their client’s health to keep him out of the clink earloer today, but that cut little cloth with Judge Burke, even after Weinstein put up a $2 million dollar bond.

Ever since the first appearance of Weinstein and his tennis ball cushioned walker, doubts have been raised about how legit the producer’s health issues are. Even with claims of a summer car accident and back surgery, among others, the specter that Weinstein was looking for sympathy and a new image to blur the notion of him as his huge man overpowering women repeatedly.

As well as today’s drama, Weinstein could also be facing more justice in a Los Angeles courtroom on rape and sexual battery charges laid out in the Golden State by City of Angeles County D.A. Jackie Lacey on January 6.

With over 100 women now publicly claiming they are assaulted or harassed by Weinstein, the producer has said all the encounters were consensual.